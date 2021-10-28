CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mayor of Kingstown Trailer Teams Jeremy Renner & Kyle Chandler on Paramount+ This November

By Alexander Navarro
tvweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has recently released the official trailer for its upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown. The series stars Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, Hawkeye) as Mike McLusky, who is the mayor of a fictional city called Kingstown located in the state of Michigan. In Kingstown, incarceration is the only thriving industry. The...

tvweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in November 2021

If you're looking for something to stream this November 2021, why not climb the mountain? Paramount+ offers a wide variety of well-known content and is premiering some interesting stuff this November. In the TV space, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is blasting off, alongside premieres of The Real World...
TV SERIES
charlottestar.com

How To Watch Mayor Of Kingstown Trailer TV Shows

The logline continues, "While tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither." Paramount+ ordered 10 episodes of the series, which is executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Shooter), among others. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Leaves CBS, Officially Moves to Paramount+

The last episode of SEAL Team aired on CBS Sunday night, but fans of Bravo Team still have more adventures to look forward to. The next new episodes of the series will only be available on ViacomCBS' streaming platform Paramount+. The first episode available exclusively there was released on Monday, right after the Oct. 31 episode, "Need to Know," aired on CBS on the West Coast. Each new Paramount+ episode will be released on Sundays.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed For Season 4 By TBS; ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed For Season 4 By TruTV

Turner networks TBS and truTV have picked up fourth seasons of their hit comedies Miracle Workers and Tacoma FD, respectively. Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi will return for a fourth installment of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers as new characters. Each season features the same cast playing new roles in a new setting – from angels in Heaven, to peasants in the Dark Ages, to settlers in the Old West. Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miracle Workers is cable’s #1 sitcom of 2021, reaching 18 million viewers to date. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Can’t Overcome Disappointment About End to Original Series: TV Review

In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC Nabs Drama ‘No Good Deed’ From Jeannine Renshaw, Nzingha Stewart & Justin Hartley With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to No Good Deed, a drama from writer Jeannine Renshaw (Manifest, The Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy), Nzingha Stewart (From Scratch), Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and his ChangeUp Productions and 20th Television, where Hartley is under a pod deal. Written by Renshaw and directed by Stewart, No Good Deed follows a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home, only the seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Gillen
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
David Glasser
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Dianne Wiest
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Michael Shannon, Emilia Clarke Tubthump for Joseph McCarthy Biopic at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

In a presentation delivered to buyers this week during the virtual American Film Market, the stars of biopic “McCarthy,” Michael Shannon and Emilia Clarke, as well as its director Václav Marhoul and screenwriter Tom O’Connor, explained why the story of the venomous demagogue Joseph McCarthy had to be told now. The film, now in development, follows McCarthy’s journey from being an ambitious Republican Senator to the most powerful and feared man in the U.S., culminating in a dramatic and absolute ruin. “Given that McCarthy is such a darkly iconic figure in our history I was shocked that there had never been a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingstown#Paramount#The Hurt Locker#American#Argo#Tin Star
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Smallwood’: Julie White To Co-Star In CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julie White is set as a series regular opposite Pete Holmes in CBS comedy Smallwood, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

How to Watch ‘SEAL Team’ on Paramount+

So, what’s in store for the David Boreanaz action series? And once you see the cliffhanger in Sunday’s episode, how will you find the conclusion? What’s the future for SEAL Team on CBS and in general? We’ve got answers to all those questions below. Here’s how the move will take...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Law & Order’ Revival Enlists Jeffrey Donovan

NBC’s Law & Order revival is starting to come into focus. Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has become the first to be cast on what is being billed as the 21st season of the flagship procedural. Revived in September with a straight-to-series order, Donovan will play a NYPD detective in the series that is expected to feature some former stars of the original. It’s unclear which stars are being eyed to revisit their characters. The original L&O featured such notable stars as Steven Hill, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston and Jesse L. Martin. In addition to franchise kingpin Dick Wolf, the revival counts Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski among its exec producers. Eid, who counts Wolf’s FBI, Chicago PD, L&O: SVU and serving as a co-EP on the flagship series, will serve as showrunner on the revival. Donovan counts seven seasons as the lead on USA Network’s Burn Notice, the second season of FX’s Fargo and Hulu’s Shut Eye among his credits. He next has features National Champions due on Nov. 24 and has Surrounded, 892 and First Love lined up for 2022. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein.
TV SERIES
Variety

Lifetime Announces Two-Picture Deal With Sarah Drew

Lifetime announced a two-picture deal with Sarah Drew, who will star, write and executive produce “Reindeer Games” and star in “Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story” for the channel’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday film slate. “I’ve absolutely loved working with Lifetime over the past few years and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my relationship with them as an actor and now as a writer and producer as well. I’m delighted to announce my screenwriting debut with ‘Reindeer Games,’ a romantic comedy about love, loss, and the importance of true community. I’m looking forward to working with Lifetime to bring...
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy