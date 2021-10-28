Gray & Dudley

I was born and brought up in Orleans. Along with my brother and sister we are one generation removed from farming but we still own the family farm which my grandfather acquired around WW I. I have been an avid outdoorsman all my life fishing, hunting, skiing, and canoeing, and I have had a varied career in real estate and the retail industry. This gives me a broad perspective in helping buyers and sellers here in Vermont, regardless of the type of property involved. In addition, I have had experience in forest management, retail businesses, and property management for properties which require a more specialized approach. I am available anytime to help in buying or selling.

