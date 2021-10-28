CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray & Dudley

nowplayingnashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying homage to the building’s past life as the Gray & Dudley Hardware Company, the re-imagined restaurant and lounge space embraces and celebrates high and low, new and old. Adjacent museum galleries (located within the 21c Museum...

www.nowplayingnashville.com

nowplayingnashville.com

21c Museum Hotel Nashville

21c Museum Hotel Nashville is woven into the fabric of downtown, welcoming both visitors and locals to enjoy the curated exhibitions, cultural programming, and culinary offerings at Gray & Dudley. Just a few blocks from Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and the entertainment along Broadway, 21c is an art-filled escape from it all. The Gray...
NASHVILLE, TN
farmandforest.com

Agent of the Week: Jack Dudley

I was born and brought up in Orleans. Along with my brother and sister we are one generation removed from farming but we still own the family farm which my grandfather acquired around WW I. I have been an avid outdoorsman all my life fishing, hunting, skiing, and canoeing, and I have had a varied career in real estate and the retail industry. This gives me a broad perspective in helping buyers and sellers here in Vermont, regardless of the type of property involved. In addition, I have had experience in forest management, retail businesses, and property management for properties which require a more specialized approach. I am available anytime to help in buying or selling.
RETAIL
Middletown Press

Harvest Day activities return to Dudley Farm Museum in Guilford

GUILFORD — Harvest Day activities will return to the grounds of the Dudley Farm Museum later this month. The event will take place Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2351 Durham Road. After being canceled in 2020, the Dudley Foundation has resumed this day of activities, which,...
GUILFORD, CT
Jackson County Pilot

Local churches and community members present Gray in concert

Singer/songwriter Jason Gray will perform a free concert this evening (Thursday) in Jackson. Show time is 7 p.m. at the Jackson County Central Performing Arts Center. Gray’s appearance in Jackson is made possible by area churches and community members. A native of southwestern Minnesota, Gray is a contemporary Christian singer-songwriter...
JACKSON, MN
Saratogian

Fade to Gray: Happy Halloween!

It was a day just like this one, October 31st, 1975. Halloween fell on a Friday that year, one of my favorite days of the week and not just because school was finished and a weekend of mischief with my friends would soon commence. No, back in 1975 I was a paperboy on the streets of South Troy and Friday was my collection day, when customers paid for their home delivery, and I was rich. And by rich, I mean by twelve-year-old’s standards more than forty years ago.
CELEBRATIONS
