Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) hand the ball to Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The total is 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.8 points per game, 1.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 52 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.6 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Yellow Jackets rack up 30.1 points per game, 7.0 more than the Hokies allow per matchup (23.1).
  • Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets collect 45.0 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies give up per contest (381.6).
  • When Georgia Tech totals over 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.
  • The Hokies have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in two chances).
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Hokies put up 23.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.9).
  • When Virginia Tech puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Hokies average 89.0 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (418.7).
  • This year the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).
Season Stats

#College Football#American Football#Virginia Tech Hokies#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc#Georgia Tech Stats#Ats
