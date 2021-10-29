Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas State Bobcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field. Louisiana is favored by 21 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the game.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more just one time this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 58.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisiana has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

When Louisiana amasses over 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Texas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bobcats score 25.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.0).

When Texas State scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Texas State totals over 380.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).

