Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 19 points. The game has an over/under of 66.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

In 37.5% of Texas Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 9.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19 points or more (in four chances).

Oklahoma has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners average 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).

Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.6 points.

The Sooners average 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (385.4).

Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals more than 385.4 yards.

This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 4-3-1 this season.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Red Raiders average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners allow (24.6).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders average 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners allow per matchup (382.6).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.6 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Sooners have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats