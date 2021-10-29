Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Cameron Johnson (3), defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) and defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Colorado is a 24.5-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 49.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes surrender per outing (20.7).

When Oregon scores more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks rack up 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (376.6).

Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 376.6 yards.

This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook .

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread two times this season.

Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats