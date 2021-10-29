CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona State vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S117J_0cgCFraF00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ql3qN_0cgCFraF00
Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Sun Devil Stadium. Washington State is a 16-point underdog. The point total is 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
  • Washington State's games have gone over 54 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 10 points more than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 58.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

  • In Arizona State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Sun Devils have been favored by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Arizona State's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Sun Devils rack up 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars surrender (25.1).
  • Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.1 points.
  • The Sun Devils collect 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (391.4).
  • When Arizona State amasses more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (15).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook .

Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Washington State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Cougars rack up six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils give up (18.9).
  • When Washington State records more than 18.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Cougars rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils give up (321.3).
  • Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 321.3 yards.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Washington State
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington State College#College Football#American Football#Pac 12#The Sun Devils
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KARK

Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss’ 31-20 loss to Auburn

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss can’t seem to shake Auburn. The 10th-ranked Rebels dropped their sixth straight game to the 18th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night, falling 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win for Auburn gave the program its biggest to date under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and kept the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC West crown.
AUBURN, AL
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Down To Three Schools

SI All-American has Humphrey graded as the No. 15 corner in America. Here is what the recruiting service had to say about the talented defensive back. "Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy