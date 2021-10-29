Arizona State vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Sun Devil Stadium. Washington State is a 16-point underdog. The point total is 54.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 54 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10 points more than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils rack up 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars surrender (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils collect 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (391.4).

When Arizona State amasses more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Cougars rack up six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils give up (18.9).

When Washington State records more than 18.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils give up (321.3).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 321.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).

Season Stats