Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks throw from the pocket against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) are 27-point favorites when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. An over/under of 61.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 61.5 points in six of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.4, 10.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61.5 .

The 61.5-point total for this game is 3.3 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 27 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave surrender.

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0) than the Green Wave give up per matchup (493.9).

In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread two times this season.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).

The Green Wave rack up 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats give up (14.6).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (296.4).

In games that Tulane totals over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats