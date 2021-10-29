CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks throw from the pocket against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) are 27-point favorites when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. An over/under of 61.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • Tulane's games have gone over 61.5 points in six of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.4, 10.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61.5 .
  • The 61.5-point total for this game is 3.3 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.
  • The Bearcats have been favored by 27 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave surrender.
  • Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 42.3 points.
  • The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0) than the Green Wave give up per matchup (493.9).
  • In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
Tulane Stats and Trends

  • Tulane has covered the spread two times this season.
  • Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Green Wave rack up 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats give up (14.6).
  • Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
  • The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (296.4).
  • In games that Tulane totals over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
  • The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats

