CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

San Jose State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoOlx_0cgCFkeO00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan yells from the sideline during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) in conference action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. A 40.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • San Jose State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Wyoming's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.5 points per game, two more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 43.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Spartans games this season is 52.7, 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

  • San Jose State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).
  • San Jose State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Spartans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).
  • San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The Spartans average 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (311.1).
  • In games that San Jose State picks up more than 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook .

Wyoming Stats and Trends

  • So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Cowboys rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans give up (22.8).
  • Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
  • The Cowboys average 26.9 fewer yards per game (322.1) than the Spartans allow (349).
  • In games that Wyoming amasses more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
San Jose, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Football
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
Local
Wyoming Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Brennan
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Mwc#The Wyoming Cowboys
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Down To Three Schools

SI All-American has Humphrey graded as the No. 15 corner in America. Here is what the recruiting service had to say about the talented defensive back. "Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15."
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

TCU AD under fire for handling of Gary Patterson’s exit

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati pleaded with Gary Patterson to finish out the season on Sunday. He didn’t want the veteran head coach’s tenure to end in the abrupt fashion it did. Donati envisioned the school celebrating TCU’s winningest head coach before the home finale against Kansas on Nov. 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidethestar.com

Cowboys Quiet at Trade Deadline, but Help is Still Coming

It’s never easy as a fan to see the trade deadline come and go and not hear any news about your team. There’s an inherent excitement about adding talent and the idea of improving during the season, especially when your team is already doing as well as the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. But despite staying quiet during this year’s trade window, Dallas could still be adding plenty of talent as the season continues.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Over the past two weeks, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been away from the team for health reasons. Earlier this week, Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day. “Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said, via FootballScoop.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy