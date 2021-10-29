San Jose State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan yells from the sideline during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) in conference action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. A 40.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Wyoming's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.

The two teams combine to score 42.5 points per game, two more than the over/under in this contest.

The 43.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 52.7, 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans average 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (311.1).

In games that San Jose State picks up more than 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook .

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Cowboys rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans give up (22.8).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys average 26.9 fewer yards per game (322.1) than the Spartans allow (349).

In games that Wyoming amasses more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats