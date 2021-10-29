Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Charlotte 49ers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 73 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in three of six games this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 60.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 73 .

The 73 total in this game is 14.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers average 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (27.4).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers give up per contest (444.6).

In games that Western Kentucky picks up more than 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The 49ers put up 26.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).

When Charlotte scores more than 33 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers collect 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.

When Charlotte piles up over 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats