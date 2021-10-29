Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC rivals square off when the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 9.5 points. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

In 85.7% of Florida State's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 11.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Tigers average 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per matchup (26.4).

The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3), than the Seminoles give up per matchup (388.9).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 388.9 yards.

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Seminoles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles collect 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers give up.

Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 337.6 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).

Season Stats