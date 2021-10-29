CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC rivals square off when the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 9.5 points. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
  • In 85.7% of Florida State's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 11.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

  • Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • The Tigers average 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per matchup (26.4).
  • The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3), than the Seminoles give up per matchup (388.9).
  • Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 388.9 yards.
  • This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).
Florida State Stats and Trends

  • Florida State has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Seminoles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
  • Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (14.6).
  • Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.
  • The Seminoles collect 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers give up.
  • Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 337.6 yards.
  • The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).
Season Stats

Community Policy