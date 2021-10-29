Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Miami Hurricanes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) gives his gloves to a fan after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are 9-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have strong passing games, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. A 61.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 2.9 points above the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (30).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (390.1).

In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 390.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this season.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 9 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Miami's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Hurricanes rack up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).

When Miami records more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hurricanes collect 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers allow per outing (318.7).

When Miami totals more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats