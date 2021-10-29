Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Syracuse Orange vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and safety Tyler Venables (12) combine to tackle Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 24th-ranked pass defense, take on the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 51 .

The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 7-1-0 this year.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Orange put up 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles surrender (20.7).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (344.4).

When Syracuse churns out over 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles average 28.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the Orange give up (24.6).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles rack up 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow (325).

When Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats