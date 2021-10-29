UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCF Knights vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes meet when the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. UCF is favored by 10.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 52 points.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 52 points five of seven times.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls give up (33.9).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Knights collect 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls give up per matchup (376.3).

When UCF piles up over 376.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Owls score 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights give up (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Owls average 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Knights give up.

When Temple totals more than 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats