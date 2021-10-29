Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Rice Owls vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice Stadium. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of North Texas' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 16.9 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents score an average of 49.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 10.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rice has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green surrender (35).

The Owls rack up 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9), than the Mean Green give up per contest (421.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mean Green average 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls allow (37.4).

The Mean Green average just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls allow per outing (439).

In games that North Texas totals more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Season Stats