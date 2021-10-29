Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah State Aggies vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. This game has an over/under of 65.5 points.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.4, 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Aggies score 3.2 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies collect 464.7 yards per game, just 16.4 more than the 448.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.

When Utah State totals over 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 29 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 the Aggies allow.

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 422.5 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 445.7 the Aggies give up.

In games that Hawaii amasses over 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (10).

