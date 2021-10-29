CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) on a fourth and goal play in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-6) are 36-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 7.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Flames games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

  • Liberty is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44).
  • Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.
  • The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (495).
  • When Liberty totals over 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.
UMass Stats and Trends

  • In UMass' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • UMass' games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Minutemen rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).
  • When UMass puts up more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen collect just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow (302).
  • In games that UMass churns out more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats

