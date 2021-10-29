Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) on a fourth and goal play in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-6) are 36-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Flames games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.

The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (495).

When Liberty totals over 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.

UMass Stats and Trends

In UMass' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Minutemen rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).

When UMass puts up more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen collect just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow (302).

In games that UMass churns out more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (8) this season.

