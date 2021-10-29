Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The total has been set at 49 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Indiana's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.

Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 48.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.4 more than the 49 total in this contest.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (30.7).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins average 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 362.6 yards.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Hoosiers average 20.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Terrapins give up (29.7).

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.7 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins allow.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats