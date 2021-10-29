Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the ninth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Longhorns are just 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of seven times.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 79.9 points per game, 18.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bears have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Bears score 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns give up (29.6).

Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.6 points.

The Bears collect 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns allow per outing (434.9).

In games that Baylor totals more than 434.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Longhorns score 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per contest (335.0).

In games that Texas piles up over 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Season Stats