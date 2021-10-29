CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2go2JG_0cgCFap800

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the ninth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Longhorns are just 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of seven times.
  • Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 79.9 points per game, 18.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
  • Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

  • Baylor is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Bears have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • The Bears score 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns give up (29.6).
  • Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.6 points.
  • The Bears collect 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns allow per outing (434.9).
  • In games that Baylor totals more than 434.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook .

Texas Stats and Trends

  • Texas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Longhorns score 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).
  • Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per contest (335.0).
  • In games that Texas piles up over 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baylor Bears#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Brigham Young Cougars#The Texas Longhorns#Texas View#Trends Baylor#Ats
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops addresses Mike Leach's accusation against Kentucky

Mississippi State defeated Kentucky 31-17 on Saturday night. But Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach accused Mark Stoops and Kentucky of simulating snap counts during the game. Mississippi State had ten penalties in the game, including six false starts. “Well, they were simulating our snap count,” Leach said after the game....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KARK

Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy