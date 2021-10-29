CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman contemplates the loss of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) to injury early in a game against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense will play the Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The contest's point total is 58.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

  • Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just one time this season.
  • So far this season, 83.3% of TCU's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 61.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.3 points greater than the 56.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 58.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 60 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

  • In Kansas State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Wildcats score 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.6).
  • The Wildcats collect 360.1 yards per game, 91 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs give up per contest.
  • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).
TCU Stats and Trends

  • TCU has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • TCU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats give up (349.9).
  • When TCU picks up over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats

