Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks to the locker room following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is a 1.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 41.5 for the game.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in three of six games this season.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.9 points fewer than the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 11.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this season.

The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Scarlet Knights average just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.8).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (402.8).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 4-4-0 this season.

The Fighting Illini have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Fighting Illini average 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.6).

When Illinois puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (370.1).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 370.1 yards.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats