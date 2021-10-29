Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) can t handle this pass from Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, play the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their ninth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. An over/under of 52.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 52.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 0.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers surrender per outing (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (301.6).

In games that Nebraska churns out more than 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Boilermakers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Boilermakers score just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (19.4).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.

The Boilermakers collect 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers allow (348.4).

In games that Purdue churns out more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats