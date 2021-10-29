CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTEP Miners college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction38

C-USA foes meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 11 points. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

  • Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of seven times.
  • UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 55.5 points per game, seven more than the total in this contest.
  • The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.
  • Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Owls rack up 30.6 points per game, 11.3 more than the Miners allow per outing (19.3).
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
  • The Owls collect 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per contest.
  • Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 298 yards.
  • This year, the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends

  • In UTEP's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
  • UTEP's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Miners score 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls allow (21).
  • UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 21 points.
  • The Miners rack up only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls give up (372.6).
  • In games that UTEP amasses over 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Miners have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).
Season Stats

