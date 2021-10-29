Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Buffalo Bulls vs. Bowling Green Falcons college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 0.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulls put up 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per outing (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls collect 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per contest (360.1).

When Buffalo totals more than 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more in four chances.

Bowling Green's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls allow (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls give up (403.8).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

Season Stats