Buffalo, NY

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Buffalo Bulls vs. Bowling Green Falcons college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 0.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Bulls put up 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per outing (28.9).
  • Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.
  • The Bulls collect 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per contest (360.1).
  • When Buffalo totals more than 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends

  • Bowling Green has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more in four chances.
  • Bowling Green's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls allow (25.6).
  • Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls give up (403.8).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).
Season Stats

