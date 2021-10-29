Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks downfield against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. The contest's point total is 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.8, is 21.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 23.3 points greater than the 27.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 51 .

The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more so far this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs put up 38.4 points per game, 17.3 more than the Gators give up per matchup (21.1).

When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).

In games that Georgia churns out more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook .

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.

Florida's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Gators average 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 6.6 points.

The Gators rack up 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Florida amasses over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats