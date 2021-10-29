CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks downfield against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. The contest's point total is 51.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.8, is 21.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 23.3 points greater than the 27.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 51 .
  • The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Georgia is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more so far this season.
  • Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Bulldogs put up 38.4 points per game, 17.3 more than the Gators give up per matchup (21.1).
  • When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).
  • In games that Georgia churns out more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
Florida Stats and Trends

  • Florida is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Gators average 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators rack up 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • In games that Florida amasses over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Season Stats

