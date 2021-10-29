Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.5 points per game, 10 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

This year, the Tigers score just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).

When Missouri puts up more than 35.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores give up per matchup (458.9).

In games that Missouri churns out over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Commodores have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Commodores rack up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).

The Commodores rack up 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (489.1).

The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats