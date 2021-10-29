CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
  • Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 72.5 points per game, 10 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.
  • This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • This year, the Tigers score just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
  • When Missouri puts up more than 35.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores give up per matchup (458.9).
  • In games that Missouri churns out over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

  • Vanderbilt has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This season, the Commodores have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • This year the Commodores rack up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).
  • The Commodores rack up 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (489.1).
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

