College Sports

Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates with Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (13) after a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) are 16.5-point favorites when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under is set at 71.5 points for the game.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have combined for 71.5 points only twice this season.
  • Duke's games have gone over 71.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.6 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 61.7, 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71.5 .
  • The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • In Wake Forest's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils surrender (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (443.3).
  • When Wake Forest amasses more than 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Demon Deacons have six turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (10).
Duke Stats and Trends

  • Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.
  • Duke has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (437.4).
  • Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 437.4 yards.
  • The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

