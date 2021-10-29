Mississippi State vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks at a replay on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) are small, 1-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. A total of 47 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of seven games (85.7%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Kentucky's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, nine more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is two points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55 points per game in 2021, eight more than Saturday's total.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bulldogs put up 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats give up (19.3).

Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 423.4 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Wildcats give up per contest.

When Mississippi State churns out more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-1-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats score just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs give up (25.7).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats average 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (326.9).

When Kentucky piles up more than 326.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).

