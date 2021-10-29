Iowa State vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) reacts after a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

A pair of the nation's best rushing defenses meet when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 14th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 18 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of six games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points more than the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 6.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones put up 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers give up (21.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Cyclones collect 428.9 yards per game, 72.2 more yards than the 356.7 the Mountaineers allow per matchup.

In games that Iowa State piles up more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Mountaineers rack up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones allow (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow (262.3).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 262.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

Season Stats