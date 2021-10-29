CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) reacts with fans during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 27 points. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

  • Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of UL Monroe's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 58.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-3-0 this year.
  • The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 27 points or more.
  • Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Mountaineers average 3.1 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Warhawks surrender (34.4).
  • When Appalachian State puts up more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Mountaineers rack up 456.1 yards per game, just 7.4 more than the 448.7 the Warhawks give up per outing.
  • In games that Appalachian State churns out over 448.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year, the Mountaineers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (14).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-3-0 this season.
  • This year, the Warhawks have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.
  • UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Warhawks score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Mountaineers surrender.
  • UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 24 points.
  • The Warhawks rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers allow (375).
  • This year the Warhawks have six turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).
Season Stats

