Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Chaton Mobley (44) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 47.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.6 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.3, 10.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Middle Tennessee has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Blue Raiders score just 1.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.4).

Middle Tennessee is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.4 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 349.1 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 350.9 the Golden Eagles give up per contest.

In games that Middle Tennessee churns out more than 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles score 14.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Blue Raiders surrender (28.7).

The Golden Eagles rack up 158.4 fewer yards per game (257.9) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (416.3).

The Golden Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 20 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats