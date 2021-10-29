Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Florida International Panthers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff talks with Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne following the game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's fifth-ranked passing offense, play the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) and their 14th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Thundering Herd are heavy, 21.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 64.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points only twice this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 64.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is one point higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, six fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Marshall has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per contest the Panthers surrender.

When Marshall puts up more than 36.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers allow per outing (488.9).

In games that Marshall totals more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook .

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.

Florida International has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Panthers score four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Panthers average 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd give up per outing (391.9).

Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 391.9 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats