South Alabama vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 9-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The point total is set at 66 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 66 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

In 66.7% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.1 more than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 15.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.4 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Jaguars score 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves allow (44).

The Jaguars collect 393.9 yards per game, 184.7 fewer yards than the 578.6 the Red Wolves give up per contest.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Wolves have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves average 29.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 99 more yards per game (434.3) than the Jaguars allow (335.3).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out more than 335.3 yards.

This season the Red Wolves have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats