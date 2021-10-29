Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Brady Boyd (14) and Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. The point total is 43.5.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Golden Gophers average just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Golden Gophers average 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats give up per outing.

When Minnesota picks up over 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).

When Northwestern records more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 312 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats