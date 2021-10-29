CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K45Dc_0cgCFLmL00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Brady Boyd (14) and Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. The point total is 43.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
  • Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
  • The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

  • In Minnesota's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Golden Gophers average just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.
  • The Golden Gophers average 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats give up per outing.
  • When Minnesota picks up over 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

  • Northwestern has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year the Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).
  • When Northwestern records more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats rack up 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 312 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Minnesota Gophers#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Northwestern Wildcats#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Minnesota Stats#The Golden Gophers
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Corn Nation

Time For The Scott Frost Era To End At Nebraska

It’s time for the Scott Frost era at Nebraska to end. This was a very winnable game for Nebraska against a not very good Purdue team. Frost had a bye week to prepare for this game, and this was the result. He had an entire offseason to prepare for a poor Illinois team, knowing damned well how important it was, and we saw how that turned out.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Over the past two weeks, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been away from the team for health reasons. Earlier this week, Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day. “Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said, via FootballScoop.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy