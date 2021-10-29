CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and offensive lineman Danny Godlevske (51) scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kansas is a 30-point underdog. The contest's point total is 54.5.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only once this year.
  • So far this season, 83.3% of Kansas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
  • Saturday's over/under is 11.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

  • Oklahoma State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.1).
  • The Cowboys average 96.0 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks allow per contest (472.3).
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends

  • Kansas has covered the spread once this year.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Jayhawks average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys give up.
  • Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.
  • The Jayhawks rack up only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per outing (316.7).
  • In games that Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

