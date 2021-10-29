CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GL2i_0cgCFJ0t00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan offense

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet with the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 4 points in the contest. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of Michigan State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72, is 21.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
  • The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

  • In Michigan's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
  • Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Wolverines rack up 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans give up per contest.
  • Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 406.1 yards.
  • The Wolverines have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • Michigan State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Spartans put up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
  • Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.
  • The Spartans collect 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299).
  • When Michigan State piles up more than 299 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Michigan Stadium#American Football#Michigan State Spartans#Northwestern Wildcats#Ats
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Corn Nation

Time For The Scott Frost Era To End At Nebraska

It’s time for the Scott Frost era at Nebraska to end. This was a very winnable game for Nebraska against a not very good Purdue team. Frost had a bye week to prepare for this game, and this was the result. He had an entire offseason to prepare for a poor Illinois team, knowing damned well how important it was, and we saw how that turned out.
NEBRASKA STATE
KARK

Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy