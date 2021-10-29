Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan offense

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet with the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 4 points in the contest. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Michigan State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72, is 21.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Wolverines rack up 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans give up per contest.

Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 406.1 yards.

The Wolverines have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Spartans put up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans collect 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299).

When Michigan State piles up more than 299 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats