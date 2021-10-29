Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) tackles Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Terrance Dixon (0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 6-point favorites on the road at Allen E. Paulson Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have high-powered running games, with the Panthers 16th in rushing yards per game, and the Eagles 10th. The contest has an over/under of 55.5.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points under the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.1 points per game in 2021, 1.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is two points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles allow (33.9).

The Panthers average 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (495.3).

When Georgia State churns out over 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles score 23.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Panthers allow (32.4).

The Eagles collect 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers allow (413.9).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 413.9 yards.

This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats