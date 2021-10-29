Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Houston Cougars vs. SMU Mustangs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) are just 1-point favorites at home at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Cougars 20th in points per game, and the Mustangs sixth. The contest has a point total set at 62.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 62 points or more just once this season.

SMU's games have gone over 62 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 22.0 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.9, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62 .

The 62-point over/under for this game is 4.8 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Cougars score 36.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Mustangs allow per contest (22.7).

When Houston records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 363.7 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 396.0 the Mustangs allow per contest.

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 396.0 yards.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Mustangs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Mustangs average 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars give up (17.3).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.

The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars give up (278.9).

In games that SMU piles up more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats