Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Old Dominion Monarchs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz talks to his players during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 4.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • Old Dominion's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 64.4 points per game, 11.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Bulldogs rack up 26.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Monarchs allow per outing (31.4).
  • When Louisiana Tech records more than 31.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 357.3 the Monarchs allow per matchup.
  • When Louisiana Tech piles up over 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Monarchs average 23.1 points per game, 9.9 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (33).
  • Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 33 points.
  • The Monarchs rack up 89.9 fewer yards per game (360) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (449.9).
  • The Monarchs have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats

