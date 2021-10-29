Boise State vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) take the 23rd-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 25 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Broncos are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 51.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.0 points more than the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.4, 8.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 50.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Broncos put up 9.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams allow (20.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 67.7 more yards per game (363.0) than the Rams allow per outing (295.3).

Boise State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 295.3 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook .

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rams rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Broncos surrender.

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Rams collect 407.0 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 407.4 the Broncos allow.

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 407.4 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats