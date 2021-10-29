USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) bring the 13th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are heavy, 21.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the outing.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 55.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-4-0 this year.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Trojans average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.4).

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans average 444.7 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 362.3 the Wildcats allow per outing.

When USC picks up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Wildcats put up 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans give up (27.9).

The Wildcats collect 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans give up.

When Arizona piles up over 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats