College Sports

Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLTz2_0cgCERrg00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's best offenses meet when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 66.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points just one time this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.
  • The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

  • In Auburn's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Auburn has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
  • Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.3 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (422.0).
  • In games that Auburn piles up more than 422.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends

  • Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • The Rebels average 41.9 points per game, 22.2 more than the Tigers give up (19.7).
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.
  • The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (342.0).
  • In games that Ole Miss amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
