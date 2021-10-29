Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's best offenses meet when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 66.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points just one time this year.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).

Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (422.0).

In games that Auburn piles up more than 422.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Rebels average 41.9 points per game, 22.2 more than the Tigers give up (19.7).

Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (342.0).

In games that Ole Miss amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats