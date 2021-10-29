Notre Dame vs. North Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) and running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrate after a touchdown run by Buchner in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). The point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points just one time this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of North Carolina's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.9 points per game average.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 52.9, 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 66.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.1 more points per game (31.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (28.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 370.0 yards per game, only 9.0 fewer than the 379.0 the Tar Heels give up per contest.

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 379.0 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Tar Heels have forced (10).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

North Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Tar Heels score 13.8 more points per game (36.9) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.1).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 101.0 more yards per game (471.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (370.3).

When North Carolina amasses over 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats