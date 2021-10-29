Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, three more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 total in this game is 6.1 points above the 49.4 average total in Golden Bears games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Beavers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Beavers rack up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).

When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers collect 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (364.9).

When Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook .

Cal Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cal is 4-3-0 this year.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers surrender (24.7).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per matchup (391.7).

In games that Cal picks up over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats