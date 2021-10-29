CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOPjX_0cgCCUIb00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, three more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Beavers games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.5 total in this game is 6.1 points above the 49.4 average total in Golden Bears games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

  • Oregon State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Beavers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Oregon State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Beavers rack up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).
  • When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Beavers collect 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (364.9).
  • When Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook .

Cal Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Cal is 4-3-0 this year.
  • The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers surrender (24.7).
  • Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.
  • The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per matchup (391.7).
  • In games that Cal picks up over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#College Football#California Golden Bears#American Football#Cal College Football Odds#The Oregon State Beavers#The Utah Utes#Pac 12#Oregon State Stats#Ats
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans, media furious over Alabama's ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night. The SEC had seven of the top 10 spots, including the biggest surprise of the night: Alabama at No. 2. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked 1-loss team in the field and ahead of 3 high-profile unbeatens...
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

FSU coach says they sent ACC video for Clemson blocked PAT

Clemson's Myles Murphy blocked the extra point on FSU's first score to keep it 6-3 Seminoles in the first half last week, and the Seminoles' coaches seem to contend that Murphy engaged the long snapper on the block in a way that should've been a flag. As is typical for...
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy