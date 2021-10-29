CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 18th-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and their sixth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 61.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in all seven games this season.
  • Penn State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 15.2 points lower than the two team's combined 76.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 27.7 points greater than the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 50.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 10.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

  • Ohio State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Ohio State has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes score 49.3 points per game, 34.6 more than the Nittany Lions give up per matchup (14.7).
  • When Ohio State records more than 14.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes rack up 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (324.4).
  • Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 324.4 yards.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (13).
Penn State Stats and Trends

  • Penn State has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Penn State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Nittany Lions average 26.9 points per game, 8.3 more than the Buckeyes give up (18.6).
  • Penn State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.
  • The Nittany Lions average 373.9 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 350.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • In games that Penn State churns out more than 350.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions have seven giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats

