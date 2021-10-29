Fresno State vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) takes the handoff from San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) to pick up a short gain against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are just 1-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5 for the contest.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 44.5 points seven of eight times.

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 22.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 36.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 61.2, 16.7 points more than Saturday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs put up 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs give up (15.7).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 200.5 more yards per game (479.6) than the Aztecs allow per contest (279.1).

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 279.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-2-0 this season.

This year, the Aztecs have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

San Diego State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Aztecs put up 10.1 more points per game (31.0) than the Bulldogs give up (20.9).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Aztecs rack up just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (338.6).

When San Diego State piles up more than 338.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways .

