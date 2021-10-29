BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are slight favorites (-2.5) against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The point total is 66.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 66 points in a game this year.

So far this season, 42.9% of Virginia's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 17.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Cougars average 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (432.8).

When BYU picks up over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This season the Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cavaliers collect 539.5 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 386.4 the Cougars give up.

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 386.4 yards.

The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats