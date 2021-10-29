CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are slight favorites (-2.5) against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The point total is 66.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 66 points in a game this year.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Virginia's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 17.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

  • BYU has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Cougars put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).
  • BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Cougars average 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (432.8).
  • When BYU picks up over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this season.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Virginia has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • This season the Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).
  • Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers collect 539.5 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 386.4 the Cougars give up.
  • Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 386.4 yards.
  • The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats

