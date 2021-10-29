NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the NC State Wolf Pack vs. Louisville Cardinals college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

The Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The point total is 56.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.3 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 7.6 points below the 63.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Wolf Pack score five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).

When NC State puts up more than 27 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).

In games that NC State amasses more than 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (11).

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Cardinals score 15 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (16.7).

When Louisville records more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals average 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (312.6).

In games that Louisville piles up over 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).

Season Stats