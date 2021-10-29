Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks onto the field during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The contest has a 60.5-point over/under.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.2, is 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins allow (26.3).

When Utah puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes average 23.1 more yards per game (408.9) than the Bruins give up per outing (385.8).

Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.8 yards.

The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

UCLA has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Bruins score 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins average 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes give up per matchup (364.3).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 364.3 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats