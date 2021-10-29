CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington Huskies college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) dives for the ball against Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. The total is 47 points for this game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.7 points fewer than the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Stanford Stats and Trends

  • In Stanford's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinal average 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies give up per contest (19.7).
  • Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
  • The Cardinal average only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7), than the Huskies allow per contest (333.4).
  • Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 333.4 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
Washington Stats and Trends

  • Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Huskies put up 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal surrender (28.0).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.0 points.
  • The Huskies collect 349.7 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 405.4 the Cardinal allow.
  • This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Season Stats

